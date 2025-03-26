HUL names Britannia's Rajneet Kohli as Executive Director, Foods; Shiva Krishnamurthy moves on

New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Wednesday announced the appointment of ex-Britannia CEO and Executive Director Rajneet Kohli as its Executive Director, Foods.

He will take over from Shiva Krishnamurthy, who will move on from his role to pursue an external opportunity, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a statement.

Kohli will join the company's Management Committee with effect from April 7, 2025, it added.

He comes with over 28 years of experience across the consumer goods and retail sectors and has a strong track record of leading for high performance and transformation.

In his last role, Kohli led Britannia as the CEO and Executive Director and was instrumental in strengthening the company's position in the highly competitive food and bakery segment by driving product innovation, building trusted brands and digital capabilities, the statement said.

Prior to this, he has held leadership roles in companies including Jubilant Foodworks, The Coca-Cola Co. and Asian Paints, it added.

Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director, HUL, said, “I would like to thank Shiva for his contribution to our business over the years. Under his leadership, HUL became the market leader in Tea, delivered iconic communications that won prestigious marketing accolades and transformed the portfolio to win in faster growing spaces. Foods is a large Business Unit for HUL with strong growth potential. Rajneet brings extensive experience in managing large Foods and Beverages businesses and driving high performance. I am confident that he will lead the Foods business to the next phase of growth and transformation.”