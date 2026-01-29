New Delhi: Sunanda Khaitan has taken on the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for the Beauty & Wellbeing business at Hindustan Unilever (HUL). The appointment was confirmed through a LinkedIn update shared by Khaitan earlier on Thursday.

Khaitan has been with Unilever for over 19 years and has held a range of senior marketing and leadership roles across India and global markets. Most recently, she served as Vice President and Business Head for Lakmē between January 2023 and January 2026, overseeing the brand’s portfolio and growth strategy in the Indian market.

Her previous roles at Unilever include Global Brand Director for Haircare, Global Brand Director for Fair & Lovely and Citra, and Global Brand Manager for Fair & Lovely. She has also worked across brands such as Ponds and Lakmē in regional and senior brand management roles, building experience across mass, premium and beauty-led categories.

Khaitan began her career in sales and customer excellence roles at Unilever after a short stint at Dabur India. Over the years, she has progressed through marketing, brand building and category leadership positions, both locally and globally.