HUL elevates Pavanjit S Bedi as CMO – Foods

New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has elevated Pavanjit S Bedi to the role of Chief Marketing Officer – Foods.

Bedi has spent over two decades with Unilever, working across categories including Beauty & Personal Care and now Foods.

He most recently served as Global Brand Vice-President for Glow & Lovely. In that role, he led the brand’s global rebrand and transformation.

Earlier in his career, he worked on brands such as Dove, Pears, Lifebuoy and Pond’s across India, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Bedi holds an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi, and a Bachelor of Architecture from the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi.

Outside work, he reads widely, is deeply interested in music, and has recently focused more on fitness.