HUL Board approves investment to acquire stakes in Lucro Plastecycle

New Delhi: The Board of Directors of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) at its meeting today, approved the investment for acquiring a 14.3% stake in Lucro Plastecycle (Lucro), a recycled flexible plastic company.

It is a waste management, recycling and product manufacturing company.

With the move, HUL plans to scale up the use of recycled flexible content in packaging. The investment aims to strengthen plastic circularity by increasing the availability of recycled content for flexibles.

Rohit Jawa, CEO and MD, HUL, said, “This investment is a significant step in building the capabilities in recycling and developing the circular economy model for plastic, which is in line with our firm belief that what is good for India is good for HUL.”

Ujwal Desai, Managing Director, Lucro, said, "At Lucro, we turn the challenge of recycling post-consumer flexible plastics into an opportunity to create high-quality, recycled plastics while driving the circular economy. This investment by HUL paves the way for increasing our recycling capacity, driving large-scale commercial adoption of post-consumer resin and setting a new benchmark for sustainable plastics."