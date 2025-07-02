Huella Services appoints Pankajj Rai as Vice-President, Ad Sales

New Delhi: Huella Services has appointed Pankajj Rai as Vice-President, Ad Sales.

Rai brings over 18 years of experience in broadcast and digital media, having held senior roles in revenue and business development across multiple networks. At Huella, he will oversee monetisation efforts for Newsroom AI and other upcoming projects that involve interactive and AI-driven advertising formats.

His responsibilities will also include working with the company’s leadership team on strategic initiatives related to product positioning, partner relationships, and go-to-market execution.

Rai has previously served as Business Head for WION and Zee Business at Zee Media and held the role of National Sales Head at Qyou Media. His earlier roles included leading commercial operations for Zee TV, Zee Cinema, and Zee Bollywood, with a focus on North and East India.

Commenting on the appointment, Prrincey Roy, Co-Founder & CEO at Huella, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Pankajj at a time when Huella is expanding both its portfolio and ambition. His depth of experience and strategic lens make him an invaluable addition as we build not just better products, but better outcomes for our partners and brands.”