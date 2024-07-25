HSBC onboards Shalu Zala as VP, Marketing Strategy and Social Media

Delhi: Shalu Zala has joined as Vice-President - Marketing Strategy and Social Media at HSBC. She updated this on her LinkedIn profile.

She said, “Here’s to a thrilling journey ahead at HSBC, where I’m eager to innovate, strategize, and elevate our marketing and social media presence to new heights. Buckle up, HSBC, it’s going to be a fantastic ride!”

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/shaluzala_im-delighted-to-announce-my-new-adventure-activity-7221762434473029634-U_lM?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

Prior to this, she had a 2 year stint as Head Brand and Marcom - Enterprise at Vodafone Idea. She has also worked at Reliance Retail, Star Bazaar, Welspun Global Brands, Animation International India and started her career at Reliance Digital.