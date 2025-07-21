HRX names Triptii Dimri new ambassador with Built for Sweat Designed for Life campaign

New Delhi: HRX has launched a new campaign titled ‘Built for Sweat, Designed for Life’, introducing actor Triptii Dimri as its female brand ambassador alongside Hrithik Roshan.

The film features both actors across everyday and high-intensity settings and positions HRX products as part of a lifestyle that moves between exercise and daily routines. According to the brand, the campaign is shaped around themes of discipline, performance, comfort and individual expression.The move is intended to broaden the brand’s connection with women consumers and reflects a wider shift in the activewear category.

Dimri’s onboarding coincides with HRX’s push across activewear and athleisure categories. The brand, which is co-owned by Hrithik Roshan, currently lists more than 15,000 styles spanning apparel, footwear and accessories for both men and women. Product lines include compression gear, yoga sets, running shoes with performance-enhancing materials, and multifunctional bags.

Commenting on the campaign, Hrithik Roshan said, "We at HRX have aspired to build a brand that would be the everyday companion in your journey towards health and fitness. I'm happy to be collaborating with Triptii, and welcome her to the HRX family. Together with this campaign, we hope to strengthen HRX’s positioning as a brand for everyone, designed to blend high-performance functionality with style.”

Triptii Dimri added, “I’m delighted to be associated with HRX at a time when the brand is expanding its focus on both activewear and athleisure in India. HRX offers styles that not only perform well at the gym but also make a statement in everyday life. I’m excited to join Hrithik in this campaign that celebrates movement, individuality, and effortless style.”

Suman Saha, CXO, House of Brands, Myntra, stated, “HRX has consistently been a frontrunner in the active and athleisure wear segment on Myntra. This new campaign perfectly articulates HRX's strategic evolution to meet the dynamic needs of the modern Indian customer by seamlessly blending high-performance functionality with fashion. With the addition of Triptii Dimri alongside Hrithik, we are reinforcing Myntra's commitment to offering a diverse and compelling portfolio of brands that truly resonates with our fashion-forward audience across the country. This move is key in solidifying HRX's position as a lifestyle choice, not just a fitness one.”

Watch the campaign film: