HRX elevates Ajay Singh to Business Head

New Delhi: HRX, India’s homegrown fitness brand founded by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, has announced the elevation of Ajay Singh to the position of Business and Marketing Head.

Singh has been involved in conceptualising the expansion of the brand by doing collaborations such as HRX by EATFIT, HRX Café, HRX Gyms with Cult.fit and more.

Speaking on this development, Afsar Zaidi, Co-Founder and CEO at HRX, expressed, "Ajay's dedication, passion, and in-depth understanding of the industry make him the perfect fit for the role of Business Head. We are confident that with Ajay, HRX will continue to thrive and set new benchmarks in the in the world of Fitness."

Singh, shared his enthusiasm for the evolved responsibility and said, "I am honoured and excited to lead HRX in its journey to inspire and empower individuals to lead active and fulfilling lives. We have an incredible team, and together, we look forward to achieving new milestones and strengthening HRX's position as one of biggest fitness brands of the country.”