Hrithik Roshan backs "Kitchens of EatFit"

New Delhi: Curefoods, a Bangalore-based house of F&B brands, announced the repositioning of its flagship brand EatFit under the new identity ‘Kitchens of EatFit.’

The revamped platform will house eight distinct brands: EatFit (EF), HRX by EatFit, Great Indian Khichdi (GIK), Homeplate, Chaat Street, Rolls on Wheels, Millet Express, and Madras Curd Rice Company.

Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods, said, “’Kitchens of EatFit’ represents our unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and authenticity in every meal we serve. This transition is a promise to our customers to uphold the highest standards in food safety and nutrition. With Hrithik Roshan as our brand ambassador and investor, we are set to redefine the future of food, inspiring trust and innovation across the industry.”

Beyond endorsing the brand, Hrithik Roshan has also invested in ‘Kitchens of EatFit’, reflecting his belief in its mission. His credibility in the fitness world and his genuine passion for healthy living resonate strongly with the brand’s values, which aim to set new benchmarks in the market.

Speaking about the association, Hrithik Roshan stated, “As someone passionate about fitness and food, ‘Kitchens of EatFit’ is a natural extension of my values. This partnership is a shared vision to make clean, nutritious, and delicious food accessible to everyone. I’m proud to be part of this journey, starting with HRX by EatFit and now deepening our partnership by endorsing and investing in the brand.”