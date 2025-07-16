HP India appoints Ayushmann Khurrana as brand face

New Delhi: Following its international associations with Ferrari and Real Madrid, HP India has partnered with actor Ayushmann Khurrana to lead its India-facing brand communication.

HP, which has previously worked with high-profile global entities, has now chosen the National Award-winning actor to front its narrative in India. Known for his roles in socially conscious and critically acclaimed films, Khurrana features in the company’s latest campaign, which also includes his brother, actor Aparshakti Khurana.

HP India said its decision to onboard Khurrana followed his association with socially driven cinema and public influence. In a statement, the company highlighted previous global collaborations with Ferrari and Real Madrid.

Khurrana, who has been recognised for his work both in India and globally, was named by TIME Magazine in its '100 Most Influential People of the World' list twice in three years.

He is also a National Ambassador for UNICEF India and a recent invitee to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. His inclusion enables him to vote for the Oscars.