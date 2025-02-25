House of Beauty rebrands

New Delhi: House of Beauty, a beauty brand, has announced its rebranding.

This transformation is inspired by the ancient practice of face yoga mentioned in the Rig Veda with new direction emphasises the profound connection between inner and outer beauty while focusing on making premium beauty products accessible to a global audience, said House of Beauty in a statement.

The company has launched a new mark, which symbolizes the ten mandals of the Rig Veda. Each of the ten circles in the logo visually represents ancient spiritual concepts, aiming to reinforce the brand’s philosophy of "Glow Inside Out."

“We are reimagining the House of Beauty brand to reaffirm our dedication to holistic beauty and well-being,” said Vibhuti Arora, Founder, House of Beauty. “Our journey is deeply inspired by face yoga, an ancient practice from the Rig Veda that focuses on nurturing beauty from within. With this rebrand, we aim to make beauty accessible to everyone, ensuring that luxury and wellness go hand in hand.”

The brand has updated its product packaging. Previously, the brand used glass packaging, but it has now transitioned to lighter materials.

“Our vision is to make holistic beauty accessible to everyone, regardless of their location or budget,” said Arora. “With this rebrand, we aim to reach a global audience, bringing products from India to the world that promote wellness, empowerment, and self-care. By making our products more affordable and accessible, we hope to democratize luxury beauty while maintaining the integrity of our brand’s offerings,” she added.