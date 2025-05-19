Honor refutes speculation about exiting Indian market

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand Honor has officially refuted rumours of exiting the Indian market, addressing speculation that had been circulating on social media and various media platforms.

In a press statement, the company reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to India, emphasising its strategic vision for the region as a key focus area for global growth.

The confusion arose following unverified reports and social media activity suggesting a withdrawal of Honor’s operations in India. These claims, however, have been categorically refuted by CP Khandelwal, Brand Custodian, India Business (Honor), who took to X (formerly Twitter) to address and dispel the rumours.

In his official statement, Khandelwal said, “Let’s set the record straight — ‘HONOR India is here — and thriving.’ We’re all geared up to launch FOUR new smartphones soon.”

Honor further clarified, “In response to recent speculation and misinformation circulating on social media and various media platforms regarding its status in India, Honor has officially reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to the Indian market.” The company underscored its dedication to delivering premium technology and design innovation to Indian consumers, stating, “Honor remains committed to delivering premium technology and design innovation to Indian consumers and looks forward to continuing its journey of growth and collaboration in the country.”

“The company continues to invest in innovation, product development, and expanding its footprint in India,” the press statement added.

Honor’s journey in India has seen its share of challenges. The brand, formerly a Huawei sub-brand, withdrew its team from India in 2020 due to geopolitical tensions and US sanctions on Huawei. It made a comeback in September 2023 under Madhav Sheth’s leadership, focusing on locally manufactured smartphones under the “Make in India” program.

Despite fierce competition from brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, and Realme, Honor has been working to carve out a niche in mid-to-premium segment devices, including 4G, 5G, and foldable smartphones.