Honda looks to expand two-wheeler market share with new launches

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is seeking to increase its share of the Indian two-wheeler market through a series of new model launches, a company official said.

The company has recently launched two motorcycles in the 100cc and 125cc segments. HMSI currently holds 28% of the two-wheeler market in India.

HMSI Director (Sales and Marketing) Yogesh Mathur said, "The company is a leading player in the two-wheeler segment in India with 28% market share. We aim to raise the market share with new launches in the coming days."

The Indian subsidiary of Honda Motor Company manufactures motorcycles and scooters domestically across multiple facilities. HMSI’s offerings in India cover motorcycles in the 100cc, 110cc, 125cc, 160cc and 200cc segments, along with four scooter models.

Mathur added that HMSI was the market leader in both motorcycle and scooter segments in July and August and expressed the intention to maintain this position.

He noted, "Honda's subsidiaries in Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam control 70% to 80% share in the two-wheeler segment in these countries. We believe there is enough scope for HMSI to grow in India."

HMSI exports to 62 countries, including Southeast Asia, South and Central America, and Europe, contributing around 10% of the company’s revenue, Mathur said.

The company launched electric scooters in India last year. Commenting on their adoption, Mathur said, "Sales of electric scooters in India are very small. Electric scooters garner only 5% to 6% of the market in India at present, while the balance market share is with the ICE segment."