New Delhi: Honda has announced an update to its motorcycle product marks and emblems, introducing a new unified “Honda” font for electric motorcycles while continuing to use the traditional Wing mark for internal combustion engine (ICE) models.

The company also unveiled a redesigned emblem for its ICE FUN products, which will now appear as the “Honda Flagship Wing” emblem on flagship models such as the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Rebel 1100, as well as across key product brands including CBR, Gold Wing and Rebel.

Honda said it is leveraging its 75 years of experience in internal combustion engine development to accelerate the electrification of its motorcycle range. Positioning 2024 as the inaugural year of its global electric motorcycle expansion, the company began scaling its electric motorcycle business in Asia before expanding to other markets.

As part of this initiative, Honda will introduce the dedicated “Honda” font, currently used for its electric automobiles, across both the product mark and emblem for its electric motorcycle lineup. This font will appear on upcoming global electric models, beginning with the Honda WN7, and will also be featured at authorised electric motorcycle dealerships and in motorsports activities.

The company said the mark will “serve as a symbol of Honda’s commitment to electrification” and represent its pursuit of new value unique to electric vehicles, distinct from conventional ICE models.

For ICE FUN models, Honda will introduce a newly designed “Honda Flagship Wing” emblem. The previous emblem featured a silver wing mark on a red background, while the new version adopts a simplified wing motif in a silver and black monochromatic colour scheme. Honda said this design ensures visual harmony across models and body colours, reflecting both “advancement and affinity.”

In line with its environmental considerations, the new emblem also incorporates sustainable materials “in response to the demand of the times.”

The emblem made its world premiere at EICMA 2025 in Milan, Italy, on the V3R900 E-Compressor Prototype and will be progressively introduced from 2026 onwards across Honda’s flagship motorcycle models.