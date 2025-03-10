Honda Cars India appoints Takashi Nakajima as President and CEO

New Delhi: Japanese automaker Honda on Monday said it has appointed Takashi Nakajima as the new President and CEO of Honda Cars India.

Nakajima will take charge from April 1, 2025, consequent to the management changes announced annually by Honda Motor Co.

Nakajima will take over from Takuya Tsumura, who moves to Japan at Honda head office after completing his India tenure, the automaker said in a statement.

Nakajima has been serving as President of Honda Motor Russia since 2021.

During his latest assignment, he was also in charge of product planning, marketing and corporate communication for Honda's automobile business in the domestic Japanese market.

Nakajima joined Honda in 1994 and has been associated with Honda Motor Co Ltd for 30+ years.

He has experience working in various positions in several international markets like Japan, China, Spain, Czech Republic and Russia in the areas of business planning, product planning, marketing and sales promotion.

Honda said that during his three-year tenure in India, Tsumura spearheaded the introduction of several models, including City e:HEV, Honda's new global SUV Elevate, and all new third generation Amaze.