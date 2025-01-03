Honasa Consumer CBO Zairus Master resigns

New Delhi: Honasa Consumer, parent to personal care brand Mamaearth, has announced that Zairus Master, its Chief Business Officer (CBO), is resigning.

The resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on February 28, 2025, as communicated through a regulatory filing.

Master joined Honasa Consumer in August 2021.

In the official statement, Honasa Consumer noted that Master's decision to resign was due to personal reasons. "We would like to inform that Mr Master Zairus, Chief Business Officer designated as Senior Management Personnel (“SMP”), has tendered his resignation with effect from the closure of business hours on February 28, 2025, due to personal reasons," the company stated in its filing to the stock exchange.

Master's exit adds to a series of high-level departures at Honasa, including the Chief Product and Technology Officer Jayant Chauhan and Senior Vice President of Commerce, Abhiishekk Raj Pandey, in recent times.

Master expressed gratitude for his time at Honasa in his resignation letter, stating, "It’s been an incredible journey over the last few years and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to building Honasa. However, due to personal reasons, I would like to resign from my position."

Honasa Consumer has yet to announce a Master replacement.