Home Credit India’s summer campaign inspires upgraded living

Mumbai: Home Credit India, a consumer finance company, launched its latest brand campaign - ‘Upgrade karein life ke scenes’. Aimed at the aspirational needs of consumers, the campaign highlights the convenience of the brand’s affordable, fast and flexible financial solutions for home appliances. The new campaign is live across digital platforms including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Anchored around summer scenarios, the campaign shows how a small yet meaningful upgrade like a new AC, refrigerator, or cooler can turn discomfort into comfort and elevate the quality of daily life. These relatable moments are captured through a series of short films that showcase how Home Credit India’s financing solutions powered by its Ujjwal EMI Card, make such lifestyle enhancements accessible and stress-free. By blending humour with emotional insight, the campaign also highlights how an appliance upgrade isn’t just about convenience—it’s about creating a better living experience.

The first film captures the relatable sibling drama of fighting for comfort in the sweltering heat. A young man basks in the soothing breeze of a cooler—until it suddenly betrays him by shifting its loyalty to his sister. What follows is a tug-of-war among the siblings for airflow supremacy, showcasing the struggle in Indian households during peak summer. Just when the chaos is peaking, the father receives a notification from Home Credit about easy EMIs on appliance upgrades. His delighted reaction sets the tone for a smart solution—cut to a store scene where he’s purchasing a new cooler with the help of Home Credit’s tech enabled financing. The film signs off with “Aap bhi naye appliances ke saath upgrade karein life ke scene aur banayein apni #ZindagiHit with Home Credit.” (You too can upgrade your life's scenes with new appliances and make your #ZindagiHit with Home Credit.)

Ashish Tiwari

Speaking on the new brand campaign, Ashish Tiwari, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Credit India, said: “This is more than just a seasonal campaign—it’s a reflection of our core purpose to empower consumers’ everyday aspirations not just with credit, but with the confidence to live better today—not someday. Rooted in our brand thought of #ZindagiHit, this campaign celebrates the transformative power of small upgrades—whether its siblings finally getting relief with a new cooler or a young professional buying their first AC or a family investing in a better refrigerator. These aren’t just purchases; they are milestones that enrich lives and create lasting memories.”

