Home Credit India appoints Vivek Singh as CEO

Mumbai: Home Credit has appointed Vivek Singh as the Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Singh brings over 20 years of experience in the financial services sector and will spearhead Home Credit India into its next phase of growth under the TVS Holdings umbrella.

K Gopala Desikan, Director, TVS Holdings, said, "We are confident that Vivek’s deep understanding of the Indian financial landscape, particularly in the consumer & retail finance space, coupled with his proven ability to drive growth and innovation, will be invaluable as we move forward and strengthen the business of Home Credit India and build upon its strong foundation."

Singh said, “It’s an honour to lead Home Credit India at a time when technology is revolutionising how we serve customers. I am committed to fostering innovation, enhancing customer experience, and expanding access to responsible credit. Together with the team, I look forward to shaping a more inclusive, responsible and tech-forward financial ecosystem in India."

Singh holds an MBA and has worked with IDFC as Business Head - Two-Wheeler, with Tata Capital as the National Sales Head - Commercial Vehicles and with ICICI Bank as the Area Sales Manager in the past.