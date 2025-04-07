Holiday Tribe appoints Varun Anand as Head of Marketing and Nikhil Kher as Head of Strategic Alliances

Mumbai: Travel-tech company Holiday Tribe announced the appointment of Varun Anand as Head of Marketing and Nikhil Kher as Head of Strategic Alliances.

“We are thrilled to welcome Varun and Nikhil into the Holiday Tribe fold,” said Anshu Sharma & Chirag Goyal, Co-founders at Holiday Tribe. “Their expertise and passion for the holiday sector, coupled with our vision for the brand’s significant growth, will help us deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Together, we look forward to the next phase of our brand journey.”

Anand, a marketing professional with over 16 years of experience, will lead Holiday Tribe’s marketing strategy to drive brand awareness, expand digital outreach, build consumer engagement and strengthen the brand’s positioning in India’s travel market. He has in the past been associated with brands as Adobe, MakeMyTrip and Vodafone; and presents a proven track record of successfully launching marketing campaigns and building strong brand identities.

“I am excited to embark on this remarkable journey with Holiday Tribe, contributing to the brand’s growth & expansion plans. As Head of Marketing, my focus would be on creating a deeper preference for the brand and driving brand love, as we continue to innovate and grow,” said Anand.

Kher brings 18 years of experience in fostering collaborations that drive mutual growth and has in the past led strategic partnership & business development for emerging markets at Rategain, and been associated with Key Hotels, Ginger Hotels, OccuMax and EcoNanoTech International.

“I look forward to contributing to Holiday Tribe’s vision of crafting exceptional travel experiences. By fostering strong partnerships and driving innovation, we aim to create meaningful opportunities for growth and success in the travel and tourism industry,” Kher said.