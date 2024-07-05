HMD partners with cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues

New Delhi: HMD has announced a long-term partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues, the all-rounder from the Indian national women's cricket team.

Tathagat Jena, Head of Online Business, DTC and Marketing Head, HMD, said, "HMD is a new brand and our young audience relate to meaningful innovation and believe in staying real. In Jemimah, we see a vibrant and versatile brand advocate who really expresses herself on & off the field. We are excited about this long-term partnership. It will be magical!"

Expressing her enthusiasm about the partnership, Rodrigues stated, “In a world where athletes like us are expected to be like machines, here is a technology brand that wants us to be human. I am really excited to be with Human Mobile Devices.”