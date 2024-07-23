HMD India onboards Sanya Malhotra as ambassador for smartphones portfolio

Delhi: Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has partnered with Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen as the face of the brand for its upcoming smartphone line-up, starting with HMD Crest.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ravi Kunwar, VP of HMD India and APAC, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Sanya Malhotra to the Human Mobile Devices family. Sanya is a truly unique talent, her ability to repeatedly deliver strong performances on-screen, yet a rare ability to express herself on various social platforms with a variety of engaging content aligns perfectly with our ways of consumer engagement. Her appeal to a diverse, style-conscious young audience mirrors our commitment to deliver mobile experiences that are not just technologically advanced but also a true expression of personal style. “

Malhotra said, "I'm thrilled to partner with Human Mobile Devices, a brand whose smartphones are at the intersection of technology and self-expression. HMD Crest range of smartphones aren't just about staying connected; they're about making a statement and expressing your unique style. As someone who values both fashion and freedom of expression, I'm excited to be part of HMD's journey in revolutionizing the smartphone experience for style-conscious consumers across India."

Recently, the brand has also partnered with Jimmy Shergill and Jemimah Rodrigues in light of their upcoming phone launches.