Hitachi India names N Venu as Managing Director

New Delhi: Hitachi India has appointed N Venu as its new Managing Director, effective from 2 June 2025. The appointment comes following the elevation of Bharat Kaushal to the role of Executive Chairman, Hitachi India, from 1 April 2025. Kaushal was the first Indian to serve as Managing Director of the company.

Venu will take on this new responsibility while continuing in his existing roles as Managing Director and CEO of Hitachi Energy India, as well as Region Head for South Asia at Hitachi Energy.

In his new capacity, Venu is expected to support the growth of Hitachi’s operations in India in line with the company’s latest management strategy, "Inspire 2027". A key part of this effort will involve improving coordination across the roughly 28 Hitachi Group companies operating in India. According to a company statement, the focus will be on enhancing customer value and expanding the Lumada business—Hitachi’s digital solutions initiative—by integrating information and operational technologies.

The company said it sees India as a growing market, with business interests spanning railways, digital technologies, connected industries, energy, financial services, education, and healthcare.

Commenting on the leadership transition, Bharat Kaushal said, "The appointment of N Venu will reemphasise our vision and mission of making India as one of the most lucrative business hubs within Hitachi's cosmic ecosystem. N Venu has been instrumental in driving and steering business at Hitachi Energy, which has witnessed expansive growth under his leadership."

Venu has nearly 40 years of experience and has headed Hitachi Energy in India since its establishment in 2019. He also served as Chairman of the Karnataka chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) during 2024–25.

He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, and has pursued further studies at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, and the International Institute of Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland.