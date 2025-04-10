Hitachi elevates MD Bharat Kaushal to Executive Chairman role

New Delhi: Japanese conglomerate Hitachi has elevated Indian Managing Director Bharat Kaushal to the role of Executive Chairman, effective April 1, 2025.

He will also continue to be the acting Managing Director, Hitachi India and Corporate Officer, in charge of Regional Strategies (India), Hitachi.

Bharat Kaushal was appointed as the first Indian Managing Director in FY2017.

“I am truly honoured and overwhelmed on the trust and confidence placed upon me in steering the future growth for Hitachi in India,” said Bharat Kushal. With India’s growth propelled by the current technological transformation we are witnessing, I am sure, Hitachi India will play an integral part in ensuring India takes the position of one of the staunchest economies in the world."

He added, “The new role will place a lot of responsibility in further architecting and driving a forward-looking roadmap for Hitachi’s colossal growth in India. Hitachi India is evolving and offering an unparalleled opportunity to further advance its vision of delivering cutting-edge, sustainable solutions that not only support India’s growth but also ensure pathbreaking and meaningful socio-impact on the last mile delivery of these colossal solutions, envisioning to constitute a socially empowered society aligning it with Hitachi’s long-term strategic goals.”