Hisense India appoints Nipun Kaicker as Director, GTM

New Delhi: Hisense India has appointed Nipun Kaicker as its Director - Go To Market (GTM).

Kaicker has over 14 years of expertise in sales, marketing, and growth-focused GTM strategies

In his new role, Kaicker will spearhead strategic GTM initiatives aimed at expanding Hisense India’s visibility among consumers, strengthening brand equity, and driving business growth.

Kaicker stated, “I am elated to become a part of Hisense, a company committed to delivering the highest standards of value to its customers. My primary focus will be to drive innovation and deliver growth for Hisense in the Indian market. I look forward to collaborating with a dynamic team to enhance the company’s footprint and redefine the consumer experience.”

Pankaj Rana, Chief Executive Officer of Hisense India, said, “Nipun’s industry knowledge and strategic GTM expertise will be of key value in our journey to achieve new heights in the Indian market. We are confident his leadership will add immense value to our growth trajectory.”