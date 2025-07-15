Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages appoints Hemant Rupani as new CEO

New Delhi: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), the Indian bottling subsidiary of Coca-Cola Company, has announced the appointment of Hemant Rupani as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 8, 2025.

Rupani joins HCCB after nearly a decade at Mondelez International Inc., where he most recently served as Business Unit President for Southeast Asia. His remit included oversight of key markets such as Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. He will succeed Juan Pablo Rodriguez, the outgoing CEO of HCCB, who will transition to a new role within the Coca-Cola system.

Rupani will report to the board of directors at HCCB.Rupani brings with him broad experience across Indian and multinational corporations.

Rupani, an Indian national, began his stint at Mondelez in 2016 as Director of Sales for India. He later became Vice President and Managing Director for Vietnam, before assuming his current Southeast Asia leadership role in 2022.

His career began in 1997 at ICI India Limited, followed by a move to PepsiCo in 1999. After a brief period at Infosys Technologies in 2002, he rejoined PepsiCo in 2004, staying with the company for six years in various roles, including Senior Vice President, Customer Marketing for India Beverages.

In 2010, he moved to Vodafone, and in 2014, joined Britannia Industries as Vice President, Sales and Business Head, Breads.

Rupani holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Regional Engineering College, Jaipur, and an MBA in marketing from the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi.