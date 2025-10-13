New Delhi: Hinduja Renewables Energy (HREPL), part of the Hinduja Group, has appointed Deepak Thakur as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective from October 1, 2025.

Thakur brings over three decades of experience across renewable energy, infrastructure, industrial products, and electronics. He has previously held leadership roles at organisations including Mahindra Group, Reliance, Sterling & Wilson, L&T, Honeywell, and Thermax.

His expertise spans the renewable energy value chain, covering solar, wind, storage, and hybrid systems across project development, EPC, operations and maintenance, upstream technology, manufacturing, and asset monetisation through InvITs.

He succeeds Sumit Pandey, who has stepped down from his position.

Commenting on the appointment, Shom Hinduja, Chairman, HREPL, said, “As we continue to build on our aspiration to be a leading player in the renewable energy domain, Deepak’s experience and leadership will be pivotal in our journey ahead. We are happy to have Deepak on board and look forward to collaboratively building Hinduja Renewables. I would also like to thank Sumit for his foundational contribution to Hinduja Renewables and wish him well for the future.”

Deepak Thakur said, “It is a privilege to be part of the Hinduja Group. The group’s deep commitment to renewables aligns strongly with India’s energy transition and I look forward to being part of this exciting journey of impact and growth.”

Thakur has been an active advocate of clean energy and sustainability. In 2009, he contributed to the formulation of the National Solar Thermal Policy, which helped lay the foundation for India’s clean energy roadmap.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pune and an MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management.