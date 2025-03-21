Hindalco unveils new brand identity and tagline

New Delhi: Hindalco Industries, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, has unveiled a new brand identity.

The brand identity was unveiled by Aditya Birla Group, Chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla in the presence of industry leaders, policymakers, and business partners.

The new identity or ‘Masterbrand’ identity of Hindalco, consists of a wordmark and a symbol, together reflecting its new brand positioning and its vision of ‘Engineering Better Futures’.

It signifies the company’s strategic transformation, championing innovation and sustainability, and delivering high-performance solutions that will shape the future of industries.

The new Hindalco brand logo, featuring ‘H,’ represents forward momentum and reinforces the company’s role in shaping India’s industrial and sustainable future.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said, “Today, Hindalco is a mini conglomerate in itself, with 52 plants across 10 countries producing a diverse portfolio of high-quality products that contribute to the global economy. We are committing Rs 45,000 crore across aluminium, copper, and speciality alumina businesses to deliver both upstream and next-generation high-precision engineered products”.

He added, “Hindalco’s new identity reflects our role as a catalyst for change, a problem solver, and a co-creator of new solutions that power progress across industries. And above all, it embodies our commitment to always being a force for good.”

“This transformation is not just about advanced materials, it is about cultivating innovation, attracting top talent, and fostering a high-performance culture that drives continuous progress,” said the company.

Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries, added, “This marks a pivotal moment in Hindalco’s journey as we transition from a metals manufacturer to an innovation-driven solutions provider. Our investments in advanced materials, circular economy solutions, and cutting-edge applications will redefine manufacturing in India and beyond. The new brand identity, ENGINEERING BETTER FUTURES, reflects our core principles: Sustainability, Circularity, Durability, and Precision Engineering. These pillars form the foundation of our transformation, ensuring we create a lasting impact for generations to come.”

Hindalco’s advancements are already revolutionising industries and fostering strategic partnerships to accelerate innovation. In automotive and electric vehicles, its lightweight materials enhance efficiency and sustainability. In packaging, it is pioneering circular solutions to minimize waste and improve recyclability. Hindalco is also collaborating with battery manufacturers, developing specialised aluminium and copper materials for anode and cathode components, enabling the next wave of energy storage solutions. In aerospace and defence, it has played a crucial role in ISRO’s landmark projects like Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan, supplying high-performance materials that reinforce India’s space capabilities.