New Delhi: Himalaya Wellness has partnered with the RCB Women’s cricket team to launch the 1derwoman Academy, a digital platform designed to provide young girls with access to learning resources, mentorship and exposure to professional women cricketers. The initiative was unveiled on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.

The 1derwoman Academy is structured as an interactive chatbot experience that connects aspiring cricketers with players from the RCB Women’s team. Participants receive personalised responses, cricket-related guidance and motivational content through the platform.

Upon completing the programme, participants receive a certificate, with their final submission also serving as an application for one of 100 scholarships offered as part of the initiative.

Himalaya Wellness said the Academy builds on its existing 1derwoman initiative, which focuses on supporting young girls in navigating challenges and pursuing opportunities across different fields. The digital platform is designed to make mentorship more accessible by using conversational technology and content led by professional athletes.

Commenting on the launch, Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director, Consumer Products Division, Himalaya Wellness Company, said, “At Himalaya, our approach is anchored in building purposeful initiatives that deliver measurable impact. With the launch of the 1derwoman Academy, we are strengthening this commitment by moving beyond inspiration to action, building a structured pathway that supports learning, confidence, and long-term growth for young girls.”

Ragini Hariharan, Marketing Director, Beauty & Personal Care, Himalaya Wellness, added, “1derwoman was created to ensure young girls don’t just admire role models from afar, but feel supported in their own journeys. The Academy allows us to scale this intent by combining technology with credible voices, making mentorship accessible, relatable and relevant for today’s generation.”

Abhishek Ashat, General Manager, Beauty & Face Care, Himalaya Wellness, said, “The 1derwoman Academy is designed to inspire action, not just awareness. Through guided interactions, resources and scholarships, we aim to support young girls at a formative stage of their lives. It is a meaningful extension of our brand purpose where wellness is not just about products, but about nurturing confidence, capability and long-term impact.”

In addition to the digital initiative, Himalaya Wellness extended the programme offline through a cricket tournament organised in collaboration with the Female Cricket Academy. The tournament received over 200 registrations, with 25 participants selected for an opportunity to meet the RCB Women’s team.