Himalaya PartySmart onboards Aditya Roy Kapur as brand ambassador

Delhi: Himalaya PartySmart, a natural and wellness lifestyle brand, aimed at preventing hangovers, has announced its collaboration with actor Aditya Roy Kapur as its official brand ambassador.

Speaking on this association, Ragini Hariharan, Marketing Director - Beauty and Personal Care, Himalaya Wellness, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Aditya Roy Kapur to the Himalaya PartySmart family. His widespread appeal and commitment to wellness perfectly align with our mission to promote responsible and enjoyable celebrations, especially as we establish ourselves as a more holistic lifestyle brand. With Aditya on board, we look forward to inspiring more people to prioritize their health while having a good time."

Kapur shared his excitement about the collaboration, remarking, "I am super excited to be associated with Himalaya PartySmart, a brand that aligns with my belief in balancing enjoyment with wellness. I'm a big believer in living a balanced life, and that includes enjoying my social events and concerts without compromising my well-being. We're working on some exciting upcoming initiatives and I look forward to contributing to their mission of promoting responsible celebration habits."

Fans can expect to see Kapur featured in a series of upcoming marketing initiatives aimed to inspire people to celebrate responsibly.