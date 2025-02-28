Hilton Mumbai Airport onboards Arvind Kumar Kewalchand as Director of Marketing & Communications

New Delhi: Hilton Mumbai Airport has announced the appointment of Arvind Kumar Kewalchand as its new Director of Marketing and Communications.

Kewalchand has 16 years of experience in Indian and international markets and has worked in brand positioning, digital strategy, public relations, and guest engagement.

He has previously worked in marketing roles with Marriott International’s Moxy Hotels and Royal Orchid Hotels, where he managed branding, digital marketing, and strategic communications.

In his new role at Hilton Mumbai Airport, Arvind will oversee marketing, communications, public relations, and brand partnerships.

Kewalchand said, “I am thrilled to join Hilton Mumbai Airport and be part of a brand known for its legacy of hospitality and innovation. This role presents an exciting opportunity to create impactful marketing strategies, enhance guest experiences, and strengthen the hotel’s presence in a competitive market. I look forward to working with the team to drive meaningful brand engagement and set new benchmarks in hospitality marketing.”

“We are delighted to welcome Arvind to the Hilton Mumbai family,” said Deepak Kumar, General Manager, Hilton Mumbai Airport. “His expertise and vision will be instrumental in strengthening our brand presence and enhancing guest experiences.”