Hero Realty appoints Rohit Kishore as Chief Executive Officer

New Delhi: Hero Realty has appointed Rohit Kishore as Chief Executive Officer. Kishore has 21+ years of experience in the real estate industry.

Amarendra Mishra, Head HR, Hero Enterprise, stated, “We are truly privileged to welcome Kishore to Hero Realty. We are confident that under his visionary leadership, Hero Realty will reach new milestones and strengthen its position at the forefront of the real estate sector, setting unmatched standards of innovation, excellence, and market leadership.”

Kishore, said, “I am honoured to join Hero Realty at such a pivotal time in its journey. The company has established an impressive legacy of excellence in the real estate sector. I look forward to collaborating with this talented team to elevate Hero Realty to new heights. Together, we will redefine industry standards, create lasting value for our stakeholders, and strengthen Hero Realty’s position as a leader in shaping the future of real estate.”

As CEO, Kishore will guide Hero Realty's strategic direction, drive operations and lead key initiatives aimed at enhancing the company's market position and customer experience.

Kishore has joined Hero Realty from Eldeco Properties, where he served as CEO.

He has previously worked with organisations including, Lotus Greens Developers, Mars Development, M3M India, and Bharti Realty, and has experience in operations, financial strategy, business development, and large-scale project execution.