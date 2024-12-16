Hero Realty appoints Karan Kumar as CMO

New Delhi: Hero Realty, a Hero Enterprise business, has strengthened its leadership team by appointing Karan Kumar as Chief Marketing Officer.

Before this, Kumar had a brief stint as CMO at BPTP. Prior to that, Kumar was responsible for marketing and growth for the ART Fertility Clinics’ Middle East and India operations.

Previously, Kumar served as the first CMO for DLF Residential, bringing a wealth of experience to his new role.

Prior to DLF, Kumar worked at Fabindia as Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, where he joined in 2017.

Before Fabindia, Kumar had a 15-year-long stint at ITC. In his last role at ITC, he was the Head of Marketing, eCommerce, Portfolio Strategy, and Digital Experiences in Retail. He joined ITC in 2001 as an Assistant Under Training and rose to leadership roles across various brand categories at the company.

Madhur Gupta, CEO of Hero Realty, said, "Karan's experience will be crucial in enhancing our brand's presence and customer-centric initiatives and ensuring customer-centric growth as we strive to set new benchmarks in contemporary, eco-friendly living spaces."

On joining Hero Realty, Kumar said, "It is a privilege to be in a position to contribute to Hero Realty's vision of creating contemporary, innovative, and sustainable homes that resonate with modern aspirations while fostering health, harmony, and community partnerships, aligned with our Chairman's vision."