Hero MotoCorp sees string of resignations from key senior executives

New Delhi: A string of senior executives have resigned from Hero MotoCorp, according to reports. The company has likely received half a dozen resignations within the last two to three days.

As per the report, the development is due to the declining market shares and sales of the company. The company’s position in the market is further challenged by competitors including Honda and TVS Motor Co.

The company has not released an official response. BestMediaInfo tried reaching out to Hero MotoCorp but they declined to comment.

Senior executives who have left the company include, Reema Jain, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sameer Pander, HR Head for Talent Management, Swadesh Srivastava, Chief Business Officer, Emerging Mobility and Chair, Innovation Council, Dharm Rakshit, Head of HR and Culture Change, and Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan, Head of Business Emerging Mobility/Vida.

The exits are followed by the resignation of Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp and Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, Hero MotoCorp.

More resignations are likely to follow, as per the report.