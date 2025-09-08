Hero MotoCorp names Harshavardhan Chitale as next CEO

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp has appointed Harshavardhan Chitale as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 5, 2026, following approval by the company’s Board of Directors.

Chitale has over three decades of leadership experience across B2B and B2C sectors, with a background in industrial automation, lighting, information technology services, and digital transformation. He has worked in senior roles at multinational and publicly listed companies, overseeing growth strategies, acquisitions, and large-scale organisational change.

“Harsh’s outstanding track record in driving growth, fostering innovation, and leading global transformation makes him the ideal leader for Hero MotoCorp at this pivotal moment,” said Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp.

“His vision and dynamism will accelerate our journey across electric and emerging mobility, premiumisation, digitalisation, sustainability, and organisational renewal, shaping the future of mobility and beyond. With Harsh at the helm, Hero MotoCorp is well-positioned to realise its full potential and deliver enduring value to shareholders, customers, employees, and society at large.”

Most recently, Chitale served as Global CEO of Signify’s €4 billion Professional Business, leading a workforce of 12,000 employees across 70 countries. He was responsible for manufacturing, supply chain, product development, and digital transformation, during which the business doubled profitability and introduced more than 100 products annually, including IoT-enabled lighting systems.

Previously, he was Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Philips Lighting India, where he oversaw its spin-off into a standalone listed company. He has also held leadership positions at HCL Infosystems and Honeywell Automation India.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Chitale was awarded the Director’s Gold Medal as best student of his graduating class. Beyond corporate roles, he has invested in emerging sectors such as electric vehicles, clean energy, health technology, and agri-technology.

As part of the transition, Acting CEO Vikram Kasbekar will work with Chitale to ensure a smooth handover. Kasbekar will continue as Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer, with the Board acknowledging his contribution during the interim period.