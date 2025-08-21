Hero MotoCorp appoints Latika Taneja as Head of Corporate Communications, Corporate Affairs and CSR

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp has appointed Latika Taneja as Head of Corporate Communications, Corporate Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), effective 19 August 2025.

In the role, she will oversee brand narrative, stakeholder engagement and social impact initiatives as part of the company’s broader growth strategy.

Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, said, “Latika’s appointment comes at a transformative moment as we shape the future of mobility and reinforce Hero MotoCorp’s leadership in this dynamic ecosystem. Her ability to align reputation management with business strategy will be instrumental in strengthening stakeholder trust, advancing our global positioning, and driving our journey towards sustainable, purpose-driven growth.”

Taneja brings over 23 years of experience across corporate communications, government relations, policy, advocacy and CSR. She has previously held senior roles at Shell, Mastercard, DuPont, Alcatel-Lucent and MetLife. Most recently, she was Head of Corporate Relations at Shell India, where she established and expanded the function across multiple regions.

She has been recognised among India’s Top 100 Public Relations Professionals and received the Women Disruptor Award for Excellence in PR in 2019.

Taneja holds a BA (Hons) in English from Lady Shri Ram College, a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from Symbiosis, and has completed an Executive Programme at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.