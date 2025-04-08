Hero MotoCorp announces Indian golfers Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala as global ambassadors

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp, manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, announced a three-year partnership with professional golfers Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala as its global ambassadors.

The partnership will officially tee off this week, with both players sporting the Hero logo as they compete on the global stage.

Talking about this association, Dr Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp said, “We are thrilled to welcome Akshay and Sahith to the Hero family. These young golfers, both of Indian descent, embody our core values and their achievements align perfectly with our mission to champion excellence in sports globally.

As a proud Indian brand with a legacy of supporting athletes across disciplines, we take immense pride in fostering talent of Indian origin on the world stage. Akshay and Sahith’s journey will further strengthen our long-standing association with golf, and we wish them great success this week and in their future endeavors.”

“I am excited to partner with a brand like Hero MotoCorp. India, and specifically the Hero Indian Open, holds special significance as an integral part of my family’s heritage,” said Bhatia

Adding to this, Theegala said, “I am honored to have been selected by Hero MotoCorp to represent them worldwide. Akshay and I are very good friends, and we are excited to be working with Hero to increase their brand visibility through all our appearances.”