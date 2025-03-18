HerKey promotes Wasim Sayed as Vice-President of Growth and Marketing

New Delhi: HerKey, an AI-powered platform for women professionals, has announced the appointment of Wasim Sayed as its Vice-President of Growth and Marketing.

In his new role, Sayed will lead initiatives focused on driving user growth, enhancing customer acquisition, and strengthening brand positioning.

Sayed has 17+ years of experience in digital and product marketing. He has worked across growth-stage startups, unicorns, and Fortune 500 companies. He has experience in scaling both B2B and B2C business units, stakeholder management and the product-market.

Sayed said, “I am excited to join HerKey at a pivotal stage of its journey. The platform has already made significant strides in enabling women’s career advancement, and I look forward to driving innovative marketing and growth strategies to further this mission.”

Neha Bagaria, Founder and CEO, HerKey, said, “Sayed’s appointment comes at a time when organisations are increasingly prioritising helping women advance their careers and increase their earning potential, making HerKey’s role in career enablement for women more relevant than ever.”