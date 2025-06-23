Herbalife India names Smriti Mandhana and Manika Batra brand ambassadors

New Delhi: Herbalife India has announced the extension of its partnership with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and table tennis player Manika Batra, who will now represent the company’s Ayurvedic skincare range, vritilife.

The vritilife line includes a Facial Cleanser, Toner, Serum, and Moisturiser, and features botanicals such as Neem, Turmeric, Aloe Vera, and Kumkumadi oil. These ingredients are combined with dermatologically tested actives that are paraben-free, sulphate-free, and hypoallergenic. The products are developed at Herbalife’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and formulated specifically for Indian skin types.

“As athletes who face high levels of physical and environmental stress, Smriti Mandhana and Manika Batra understand the importance of conscious skincare that supports their active lifestyles without compromising on quality or authenticity,” the company said.

Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, stated, “vritilife reflects our ongoing commitment to nutrition and conscious skincare, rooted in the principles of Ayurveda and backed by science. As we continue to expand this range, we are delighted that Smriti Mandhana and Manika Batra, already valued ambassadors for Herbalife, are extending their association to champion the vritilife skincare range. They embody the spirit of balance, strength, and authenticity, values that are integral to vritilife. Their inspiring journeys will help us encourage more people to embrace skincare as an empowering aspect of holistic well-being.”

Smriti Mandhana said, “I’m delighted to join vritilife family as their brand ambassador. As an athlete, taking care of my skin while constantly being on the move is essential, and vritilife's Ayurvedic-based formulations truly align with my lifestyle. I believe in promoting wellness, and vritilife reflects that ethos perfectly.”

Manika Batra added, "In sport and in life, discipline and self-care go hand in hand. With vritilife, I’ve found skincare that is deeply rooted in tradition, and yet refreshingly modern. I am happy to represent the brand and celebrate the diverse beauty traditions of this nation.”