Herbalife India forays into skincare segment with Vritilife outer nutrition range

New Delhi: Herbalife India, a health and wellness company and community, announced the launch of Vritilife Outer Nutrition Range, unveiling its entry into the Indian skincare market. The newly launched skin care range includes a Facial Cleanser, Facial Toner, Facial Serum, and Moisturiser.

Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said, “As Herbalife stands at the cusp of its next phase of growth in India, we are excited to launch the Vritilife Outer Nutrition Range. This strategic expansion not only diversifies our product portfolio but also demonstrates our commitment to delivering high-quality skincare solutions. As a responsible health and wellness company, we are confident that our skin care range effectively addresses the outer nutrition needs of the Indian population. These products embody our philosophy of integrating ancient Indian beauty practices with advanced, science-backed formulations.”

Khanna further added, “At Herbalife, we support local communities, respect local sentiments and our culture in all our initiatives. The Vritilife Outer Nutrition range is proudly Made in India and scientifically formulated and clinically evaluated for various skin types. We understand and celebrate the diverse beauty traditions of this nation, and our products reflect that respect.”