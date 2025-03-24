Henna Pande rejoins FCB Kinnect as EVP - North

New Delhi: FCB Kinnect has announced the return of Henna Pande as Executive Vice-President - North.

After a sabbatical in 2024 to focus on personal well-being, Pande has returned to lead Kinnect’s expanding Delhi office.

Pande has 15+ years of industry experience and has worked to scale businesses and shape Kinnect’s Delhi operations.

During her six-year tenure, culminating as Vice President (North), she collaborated with companies such as Amazon, Nokia, Bausch + Lomb, vivo, Vistara, and more.



Pande, expressed, "Returning to FCB Kinnect feels like coming home. Having built the Delhi operations from the ground up, I’m excited to step into this new era of Kinnect. Partnering with Rohan Mehta and Chandni Shah has always been a high-growth, high-impact experience, and now, with Neville and Priyanka fostering a culture of idea-first thinking, we have a distinct edge - turning bold creative visions into measurable business success. The energy, ambition, and vision at Kinnect are truly unmatched, and I’m eager to collectively break barriers, set new benchmarks, and make a lasting impact.”



Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, added, "Pande’s return marks an exciting moment for all of us. Her unmatched passion for clients, empathetic leadership, high EQ, and unwavering commitment to excellence, position her as a formidable force in the industry. A strategic thinker with a deep understanding of the business, she has a unique ability to drive both innovation and operational excellence, further solidifying our leadership in the North.”



Chandni Shah, COO, FCB Kinnect, said, "Pande has always been an integral part of our growth story in the North. She brings not just leadership but a deep understanding of what makes Kinnect unique - a culture that thrives on creativity, agility, and integration. With her back at the helm in Delhi, I have no doubt that we will continue to thrive, pushing creative and business boundaries alike."