Heartbroken Ganji Chudail tries to find “the one” on Shaadi.com in a new collab

New Delhi: Everyone wants to find love these days, including Ganji Chudail. In a recent move, Shaadi.com has dropped a hilarious ad starring Ganji Chudail, famous for her bald head and green body.

Heartbroken from ignorance as she finds her boyfriend Birju with another girl, she turns to Shaadi.com for love, with a little help from Anupam Mittal, the matchmaking site's founder, whom you may remember from Shark Tank India. Mittal helps Ganji Chudail find her perfect match in this quirky and fun ad.

The character of Ganji Chudail, created by the YouTube channel Majedar Kahani, has become a viral sensation due to her raw humour. And when something is popular, brands go all in trying to capitalise on the “new thing” in the market.

As a result, Ganji Chudail’s popularity has made her a valuable marketing asset, leading to collaborations with several big brands. Ganji Chudail has teamed up with big names like Netflix, Swiggy Instamart, Nykaa, Amazon, MX Player, Pilgrim, and Stree 2. These partnerships have tapped into her charm to craft marketing campaigns that connect with a broad audience.

In the Shaadi.com ad, Ganji Chudail's character is portrayed as a figure who, despite her broken humour and antics, is on a quest for love and companionship. The ad cleverly uses humour and relatability to connect with the audience, making it memorable and impactful. Anupam Mittal's presence in the ad adds credibility and a touch of familiarity, as he is a household name and a popular judge on Shark Tank India.

By leveraging Ganji Chudail's unique persona, Shaadi.com aims to reach a wider audience and reinforce its brand message of helping people find meaningful relationships.