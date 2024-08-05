Heads Up For Tails launches Tails Lovers Co.

Delhi: Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) has launched Tail Lovers Co., a range of pet care supplies across categories. Tail Lovers Co., launched as an extension of Heads Up For Tails, aims to capture 1 million consumers.

On Tail Lovers Co., Samarth Narang, CEO- Heads Up For Tails, said, "Tail Lovers Co. underscores our dedication to enhancing pets' lives through innovative, high-quality products, that Heads Up For Tails has become synonymous with over time. With this launch, we want to bust the myth that having a pet and taking care of it with the best in class products is an exorbitant undertaking. We want to enable Indian pet parents to nurture and take care of their furry friends without burning a hole in their pockets. With prices starting INR 99, Tail Lovers Co., intends to break the status quo in the Indian pet care market, that has seen a majoritarily premiumised offering, and provide affordable and accessible pet solutions to one and all.”

Commenting on the new launch, Rashi Narang- Founder, Heads Up for Tails, said, “Tail Lovers Co., by Heads Up For Tails is a our way of spreading the joy that pets bring into our lives. We would never want affordability to be a deterrent when it comes to being a pet-parent, one of the greatest joys of my life. Tail Lovers Co., is new and fresh, it’s playful and fun, and it’s practical and convenient, all while being safe, high quality and durable.”

The Tail Lovers Co. collection is now available on headsupfortails.com.