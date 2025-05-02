HDFC Life names Pritika Shah as Head of Marketing; CMO Vishal Subharwal moves on

New Delhi: HDFC Life has elevated Pritika Shah to executive vice president and head of marketing and CSR. Shah has been with the insurance major for close to 12 years.

In her LinkedIn announcement, Shah wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as EVP and Head- Marketing & CSR at HDFC Life!”

The announcement coincides with the departure of Vishal Subharwal, who has served as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Group Head at HDFC Life for the past six years.

Subharwal, who held the roles of CMO, Group Head of Strategy, Distribution, E-commerce, and Digital Business, played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s strategic direction. Under his leadership, HDFC Life strengthened its digital presence, expanded its e-commerce capabilities, and implemented innovative marketing strategies that enhanced customer engagement.

Subharwal’s successor, Shah, brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having previously served as Senior Vice President of Marketing and CRM at HDFC Life.

With a career spanning over two decades, she has worked for financial brands like Aditya Birla Capital, Bharti AXA and GE Money as well as consumer companies like Pizza Hut and Dabur.

In her new capacity as EVP and Head of Marketing & CSR, Shah will oversee HDFC Life’s marketing strategies, brand initiatives, and CSR programs, aiming to further strengthen the company’s position as a trusted life insurance provider in India.

HDFC Life, a joint venture between HDFC Ltd. and Abrdn (formerly Standard Life), serves over 70 million customers and has been at the forefront of leveraging technology and customer-centric strategies to enhance its offerings.