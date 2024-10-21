HCL Concerts teams up with DViO Digital to modernise landscape of Indian classical music

New Delhi: In order to modernise the landscape of Indian classical music, HCL Concerts has teamed up with DViO Digital to increase their digital presence. With a strategy focused on engaging content and contemporary formats, HCL Concerts and DViO have showcased the rich heritage of classical music.

The Carnatic Quest competition helped HCL Concerts to reach out to budding artists. DViO crafted a campaign that invited a wave of rising stars into the limelight. With 150 assets, they reached a staggering 4.4 million people and generated more than 683,000 engagements, from participants and viewers of carnatic music alike.

In order to target the GenZ population, The Great Indian Classical Podcast with vocalist Nirali Kartik was created. This series features candid chats with musical icons and was popularised by DViO.

To improve user experience and improve brand image, DViO also revamped the HCL Concerts website, creating a user-friendly experience that simplifies the process of exploring classical music.

Not only has DViO revitalised the online experience, but they have also organised physical concerts that have attracted audiences. DViO’s marketing strategies and targeted ad campaigns have transformed concert halls into hubs of cultural exchange, showcasing the enduring appeal of classical music in a modern context.

Anshul Adhikari, Deputy General Manager, HCL and Shiv Nadar Foundation, said, “DViO Digital has been the perfect symbiotic partner for HCL Concerts to drive our vision in the world of Indian classical music. Their innovative strategies, digital media engagement and dedication to our cause have helped HCL Concerts reach new heights, making captivating classical music and dance forms accessible to a wider audience.”

Speaking about the campaign, Sowmya Iyer, Founder and CEO, DViO, said, “At DViO, we believe in the power of blending tradition with innovation, and our collaboration with HCL Concerts is a testament to that. By leveraging digital platforms, creative storytelling, and immersive experiences, we’ve brought the timeless beauty of Indian classical music into the contemporary world. It’s incredibly rewarding to see how technology can bridge generations and invite new audiences to experience the magic of this rich cultural heritage, while also ensuring it thrives in the digital age.”

Nikhil Soni, Group Manager, HCL and Shiv Nadar Foundation, said, “In today’s age of rapid modernization, we at HCL feel it's imperative to connect Gen Z with the rich heritage of Indian classical performing arts. DViO has played a pivotal role in this mission. Through captivating content and innovative strategies, DViO consistently pushes the boundaries of creativity, ensuring that the essence of our cultural roots remains vibrant and accessible to the younger generation, with HCL Concerts at the forefront of this journey.”

The campaign film: