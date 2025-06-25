HCBS Developments appoints Mohit Kalia as senior VP, sales and marketing

New Delhi; HCBS Developments has appointed Mohit Kalia as its new senior Vice President, sales and marketing. Kalia brings nearly 15 years of experience in the Indian real estate sector, having worked across sales strategy, revenue generation, and market development.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University with a specialisation in Banking and Financial Support Services, and graduated with distinction from the BLS Institute of Technology & Management.

Before joining HCBS, Kalia held the position of Vice President – Sales at Raheja Developers, where he led a team of 40 professionals managing 12 ongoing projects across the Delhi-NCR region. His tenure involved developing marketing campaigns for high-net-worth clients and improving sales performance.

Saurabh Saharan, Group Managing Director, HCBS Developments, said, “We are delighted to welcome Mohit Kalia to the HCBS leadership team. His dynamic approach and strong track record in the real estate industry align perfectly with our vision of delivering customer-centric, high-value developments. We look forward to the strategic momentum he will bring to our upcoming projects.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mohit Kalia said, “I am excited to join HCBS Developments at a time of strong growth and opportunity. The company’s commitment to innovation and customer-first philosophy deeply resonates with my own values. I look forward to contributing meaningfully to the organisation’s next phase of expansion and success.”