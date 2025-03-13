Havells names Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan as brand ambassadors for South market

New Delhi: Havells India has onboarded the celebrity couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan as brand ambassadors for its South Indian market.

This will be the first brand endorsement featuring Nayanthara and Shivan as a couple.

Parag Bhatnagar, President - Sales, Havells India, said, "At Havells, our commitment to delivering excellence drives us to seek out partnerships that can amplify our impact. Nayanthara and Shivan bring a unique blend of charm, creativity, and credibility, connecting us with a broad spectrum of consumers. Their association will not only bolster our presence in the South but also allow us to tap into new avenues of growth and strengthen our connection with diverse audiences across India.”

Rohit Kapoor, EVP Brand and Marcom, Havells India, commented, "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Nayanthara and Shivan to the Havells family. South India is a region of strategic importance for us, and it was essential to collaborate with personalities who genuinely embody our brand ethos. We believe their influence will help us strengthen our bond with the region and showcase our commitment to bringing world-class, reliable products to every household in South India."

Nayanthara and Shivan stated, "We are grateful to associate with Havells, a brand known for its commitment to innovation, quality, and trust. Their products have seamlessly blended into everyday life, offering convenience and style to modern homes. As individuals who value excellence and meticulous craftsmanship, we fully support Havells' mission of providing cutting-edge solutions that empower families, especially strengthening the brand’s positioning in the southern markets. We look forward to being part of this journey and connecting with not just the people of South India but audiences across the entire country."

The couple will promote a range of Havells products, including premium fans, small domestic appliances, lighting solutions, switches, water heaters, IoT products, wires, and kitchen appliances. A new communication campaign will be unveiled soon, with support across TV, print, digital, outdoor and BTL platforms, targeting key Southern markets.

Glimpse of Nayanthara and Shivan talking about the association with Havells:

https://shorturl.at/OhhpT