Havells India ups ad spend by 18% YoY in FY2025 to Rs 622.4 crore

New Delhi: Havells India, a consumer electrical goods manufacturer, increased its advertising and promotion expenditure by 18% in FY2025, reaching Rs 622.40 crore, up from Rs 527.36 crore in FY2024.

In the fourth quarter of FY2025, Havells reported a 7.7% year-on-year rise in ad spending, totalling Rs 142.27 crore compared to Rs 132.09 crore in the same period the previous year.

In Q3, the company spent Rs 177.66 crore on advertising and sales promotions.

Havells India reported a 15.73% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 517 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 446.7 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Havells India.

Its revenue from operations was up 20.24% to Rs 6,543.56 crore in the March quarter. It was Rs 5,442.02 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Havells India's total expenses were up 20.18% to Rs 5,911.39 crore in the March quarter.

The total income of Havells India, which includes other income, was also up 19.83% to Rs 6,612.28 crore.

Havells' consolidated net profit for FY25 was up 15.7% to Rs 1,470.24 crore from Rs 1,270.76 crore in FY24.

Similarly, Havells' total income was up 17.21% to Rs 22,081.33 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, from Rs 18,838.97 crore a year earlier.

Havells Chairman and Managing Director Anil Rai Gupta said, "Overall decent performance with healthy revenue and profit growth. Large appliances and cables led the revenue growth, however, the inflation pressures persist on overall consumer sentiments. Lloyd's focus remains on consistent revenue growth, along with improving profitability."

The board of the company, which owns brands such as Havells, Lloyd, Crabtree, Standard and Reo, also recommended a final dividend of 600%, which is Rs 6 per equity share of Re 1 each.