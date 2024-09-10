Havas Worldwide India strengthens its strategy team with 3 appointments

New Delhi: Havas Worldwide India, the creative arm of Havas India, has strengthened its strategy team with three appointments. Dhananjoy Ray, Aniruddh Subramanian and Jahan Nargolwala have joined the agency as Associate Vice- President - Planning and Strategy. All three will report to John Thangaraj, Chief Strategy Officer, Havas Creative Network India, and will be based out of Gurgaon.

Commenting on the appointments, Thangaraj said, “I am thrilled to welcome Dhananjoy, Aniruddh and Jahan to the Havas family. The world is changing and so are we. Strategy needs to be more business forward, digital first and data driven than ever before and our journey towards creating a more converged, multi-disciplinary team begins now. Each of them brings a deep and divergent level of expertise and experience to the table. Dhananjoy brings a deep passion and excitement for all things tech and auto. Aniruddh’s understanding and experience on the CPG category is second to none. And Jahan’s digital-first expertise across multiple categories nicely rounds out the team. Their hires underscore Havas’ deep commitment to delivering insight & data backed strategic solutions that focus on keeping our clients ahead of the curve. That said, we’ve only just begun - watch this space!”

With over a decade of experience, Ray has worked with agencies including FCB India and Publicis India where he has worked on an impressive roster of brands including Horlicks, Uber, Pernod Ricard, Vivo, BMW, Google, Maggi and Nokia, to name a few. He specialises in communication and brand strategy.

Nargolwala who joins Havas Worldwide India from Creativeland Asia comes with nearly 13 years of experience. Having worked at agencies like Yaap Digital, Law and Kenneth, and Contract Advertising, Jahan has worked on brands including Pizza Hut, Uniqlo, Godrej, Park Avenue, ColorPlus, Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels, NITI Aayog, Coca-Cola, UPI and RuPay, to name a few. His expertise lies in creative strategy, brand planning & management, and cross-functional project management from development to delivery.

Subramanian, who joins the agency from FCB India, has also worked with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Famous Innovations. He brings over 10 years of experience, a Master’s in Marketing from the University of Cincinnati, and experience in diverse background in sectors ranging from FMCG (Horlicks Plus, Real Activ, All Out, Baygon, Mr. Muscle, Bata, Power, Hush Puppies) to FMCD (LivGuard, Evara Platinum, Elegant Steel), Services (Dominos, Bluehost), Health and Pharma (Birla IVF & Fertility, Digene, Cremaffin), Automobile (Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India), and Tech (Google Pixel).