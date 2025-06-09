Hashtag Orange appoints Ankush Bhandarkar as Director, Media in Mumbai

New Delhi: Integrated marketing agency Hashtag Orange has appointed Ankush Bhand growing team as part of the agency’s efforts to scale its operations and expand its data-led media planning capabilities.

Headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, Hashtag Orange has been expanding its regional footprint in response to growing demand for integrated media solutions. The latest appointment is part of a broader effort to enhance its expertise and delivery in performance marketing across markets.

Bhandarkar brings more than a decade of experience in digital media strategy and planning. At FoxyMoron, where he served as Associate Media Director, he worked on accounts such as AO Smith and Vedant Fashions, and was recognised with the ‘Digital Rising Star’ award. His earlier roles include Assistant Manager at iProspect (Dentsu), where he developed media strategies for clients including HDFC Bank and PNB MetLife. He also worked on campaigns for Pidilite during his tenure at Madison Media as a Full-Stack Integrated Media Planner.

In his new role, Bhandarkar will focus on aligning media planning with client business objectives through data-led strategies and campaign execution. A key part of his mandate will involve strengthening team capabilities and contributing to Hashtag Orange’s wider media growth plans.

Commenting on the appointment, Ankush Vij, Co-Founder & Vice President – Media, Hashtag Orange, Gurugram, said, “We’re focused on our long-term vision to deepen media expertise by building an ecosystem of leaders who pair big-picture thinking with operational excellence and precision. Ankush’s ability to think strategically while delivering results makes him an ideal fit for where we’re headed as an agency.”

Umeish Shashidharan, Vice President, Media, Hashtag Orange, Mumbai, added, “As audiences evolve, so must the media, and that demands agility and insight to meet in the middle. Our aim isn’t just to deliver performance, but to drive enduring strategic value. Ankush exemplifies this mindset and we’re confident his leadership will help us set new industry standards.”

Bhandarkar also shared his perspective on the new role, “Joining the team at Hashtag Orange allows me to contribute meaningfully to the ever-changing media ecosystem. I’m looking forward to building strategies that deliver impactful outcomes for clients, while also crafting experiences that engage with audiences across regions and platforms.”