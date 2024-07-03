Hasbro elevates Lalit Parmar to Country Manager, Pacific Region

New Delhi: Lalit Parmar, who previously served as Hasbro India's country manager, has transitioned to a global role as the country manager for the Pacific region, based in Australia.

He announced this move in a LinkedIn post, indicating his new responsibilities overseeing Hasbro's toys and games business in the Pacific market, including profit and loss (P&L) accountability.

Parmar initially joined Hasbro India in 2017 as the marketing head and later advanced to the position of country manager for India and the MENA region in 2023.

Before his tenure at Hasbro, he held key roles at NIVEA India, where he led marketing efforts for the personal care category, and gained experience at L'Oreal and Reckitt Benckiser India.